Father of Mapenzi Chibulo, a UPND supporters shot dead prior to the August 11, 2016 elections, has sued the Attorney General demanding damages for loss of life.

According to a claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, Douglas Chibulo wants the state to compensate him for allegedly killing his daughter.

Police are alleged to have shot dead Mapenzi as she was going to attend a UPND rally which was later cancelled.