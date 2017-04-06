State Annoys Magistrate Over Mpulungu Mukula Case

Mpulungu Magistrate Edward Chisanaga has questioned the seriousness of the state concerning the case of illegal trade in Mukula logs.
This was during the court proceedings held in an open chamber involving Six Zambians appearing before Mpulungu magistrate court for being found in possession of Mukula logs.
The state has been warned for not attaching seriousness in handling the case.
