Suspect Allegedly Assaulted In Police Custody

A suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing a bus conductor has allegedly been assaulted while in police custody.

The man has since been taken to the University Teaching Hospital-UTH where it has been discovered that he sustained a fracture on his leg.

However, Police Spokesperson Ester Mwaata Katongo says the suspect got injured when he fell into a drainage while running from police.

Two people namely Costain Mizinga aged 38 a minibus driver at Lumumba bus station and his Uncle, Braison Mizinga aged 45 of Monze have been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.