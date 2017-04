UPND Vice President Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba says the party remains strong despite the arrest Mr Hichilema.

Speaking at the party Secretariat in Lusaka, Mr Mwamba says the party will used all legal means to fight what he terms trumped up charges against the Party President.

Mr Mwamba says there was nothing wrong Mr Hichilema and his entourage did to warrant the charge of treason.