UPND Youth Kalimanshi Granted Bail

UPND Youth Innocent Kalimanshi has pleaded not guilty to the charge of conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.

Kalimanshi was initially charged with proposing violence but the state reduced the charge to that of proposing violence

This was when Kalimanshi appeared before Lusaka Magistrate Brian Simachella.

The accused has since been granted K8,000 cash bail and two securities to pay K5,000 in their own recognizance.

