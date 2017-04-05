UPND Youth Sues Attorney General For Unlawful Detention

UPND Youth Innocent kalimanshi has sued the Attorney General in the Lusaka High Court for unlawful detention by the police.

In his affidavit in Kalimanshi says he was on April 2, 2017 apprehended by the police and detained at Lusaka Central police.

Kalimanshi contends that on April 4, 2017 he was slapped with a charge of proposing violence but that attempts to have the matter brought before court have proved futile, as the Attorney’s Agents have insisted that he continues spending nights in police custody.

Kalimanshi says the police are vindictive and are abusing their powers by refusing to grant bond or try him before a competent court.

He feels his constitutional right against unlawful detention has been breached and will continue to be infringed and therefore prays that an order for habeas corpus is granted to him.