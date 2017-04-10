Zambia Needs ICC Now Than Ever Before-Lundazi Petitioners

Several Zambians have maintained that the country should remain a member of the International Criminal Court-ICC.



In Lundazi, Eastern Province, the majority petitioners say Zambia need the ICC now than never before.

And in Luwingu District of Northern Province,One hundred and three petitioners have submitted that Zambia should remain a member of the International Criminal Court-ICC.



The petitioners say remaining in the ICC would help prevent politicians from committing crimes against humanity.



One of the residents Lieutenant Evaristo Kabuswe says the ICC was established in order to promote deterrence of massive killings, torture of targeted groups.



He explained that it was a duty of the court to bring the culprits to book for crimes committed against humanity.



Another resident, Sepetu Kapepa submitted that the Ministry of Justice should have sensitized the people on the advantages and disadvantages of Zambia remaining in the criminal court.



Mr. Sepetu says many people are not aware what the ICC stands for and when it was established.