ZCTU Urges UPND, PF Dialogue

The Zambia Congress of Trade Unions-ZCTU says lack of inter-party dialogue in Zambia is propelling political tension among political parties.

ZCTU Secretary General Cosmas Mukuka says there is need for the UPND and the Patriotic Front to dialogue and find an amicable solution to the ongoing political tension Zambia is currently going through.

His sentiments follows a query on how ZCTU views the current detention of UPND President Hakainde Hichilema over an alleged treason offence following a dramatic Limulunga motorcade saga.