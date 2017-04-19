ZEMA Orders Against Major Constructions At Woodlands Stadium

The Zambia Environmental Management Agency – ZEMA says no major works must be undertaken at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka.
ZEMA Principal and Communications Director Ireen Chipili Lungu says only construction of small shops will be allowed.
Ms. Lungu has since confirmed that an environmental impact assessment for a proposed mall has been received but it has not yet been approved.
