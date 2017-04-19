ZICTA Clamps Down On Private Ict Vendors

Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority-ZICTA has pounced on some ICT vendors who are suspected to have been conducting some illegal services such as mobile forensic and hacking services.

ZICTA Director Consumer Affairs and Protection, Mofya Chisala also says there are a number of ICT vendors and repairers who are not registered with the authority.

He says the Authority has decided to pounce on such vendors as they may be the reason for the continued increase in cyber-crime.

Mr Chisala says some equipment suspected to have been used for illegal purposes has also been confiscated.