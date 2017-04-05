ZRA Drags Whistle Blower To Court, Demands K100 Billion

The Zambia Revenue Authority has sued United Progressive Party – UPP for allegedly exposing corruption at the institution.

ZRA is demanding for 100 billion kwacha in reputation damages for malicious Falsehood.

Recently, UPP president Dr. Saviour Chishimba exposed corrupt activities over the award of a contract to a named company amounting to 140 million kwacha.

However, ZRA is furious with the exposure claiming that the authority is an institution of integrity.