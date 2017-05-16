Minister Sumaili Unclear On How To Deal With Political Tension

Religious Affairs and National guidance Minister Godfridah Sumaili has failed to give a clear position of how her Ministry is providing guidance on the current political situation in the country.

Speaking when she featured on the MUVI TV Assignment Programe on Sunday, Pastor Sumaili claimed that opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema has not been willing to dialogue with President Lungu.

Pastor Sumaili claims that there is a technical challenge where the other person has refused acknowledge the other.

Meanwhile, the Minister says her Ministry will not allow those he called prophets of questionable character to enter the country.