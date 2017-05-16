Overzealous Ndola Central Police Officers Attack Civilians

Over zealousness has continued in the Zambia police service with two officers attacking two civilians at Ndola Central Police Station.

The officers are alleged to have been working in collaboration with another person who had earlier attacked the duo, Muwowo Mwale and Steven Zulu at a night club.

According to a medical report obtained, a gun was allegedly used to inflict head injuries on Mwale and painful teeth on Zulu.

The two police officers are currently in custody.