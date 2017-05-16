Religious Affairs Ministry Needs To Be Scrapped-Kalomo MP

Kalomo Member of Parliament Harry Kamboni has called for the scrapping off of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Guidance which he says is bringing confusion.
And Mr Kamboni says the Patriotic Front is running the country in a dictatorial manner following the arrest of several innocent people without proper reasons.
Comment:i think its correct.it is bringing more confusion than we had before it came.