UN Warns: Zambian Peasant Farmers Risk Becoming Squatters On Their Own Land

The United Nations-UN has warned that many Zambian peasant farmers are at risk of becoming squatters on their own land as Zambia is turned into Southern Africa’s food basket.

According to the UN’s Special Rapporteur on the right to food, Hilal Elver, the protection of access to land is weak.

Ms. Elver says this risks pushing small holder farmers out of production with severe impact on their right to food.

Ms. Elver further adds that the agricultural sector has failed to reduce poverty levels in rural areas.

She was speaking at the end of her ten-day official visit to Zambia.