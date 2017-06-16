Bring HH Back To Lusaka Orders Court

In a dramatic turn of events the Lusaka Magistrate Court has ordered that UPND President Hakainde Hichilema be remanded at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility.

This is in readiness for his contempt of Court case against Godfridah Sumaili the Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs.

Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga has ordered the Prison authorities that Mr Hichilema be transferred and remanded in Lusaka as he is required to be in court as a complainant and witness on Monday June 19 2017.

The order is dated June 15th.

Government recently transferred Mr Hichilema to Mukobeko maximum prison after his alleged treason case was committed to the High Court for trial.