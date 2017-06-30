Chipata Pf Cadres Continue Sharing Land As Benefit Of Belonging To Ruling Party

PF cadres in Chipata have continued with the illegal sale of plots on a land belonging to sitting tenants who worked for a defunct, Contract Haulage-CH.

On Friday, morning area Councilor, William Phiri was spotted giving instructions to cadres who are allegedly selling the plots on the disputed land along the Great East Road.

And Chipata City Council Deputy Mayor, Grace Phiri says the cadres are illegally sharing that land.

Meanwhile, confusion has also emerged between PF cadres and some residents who acquired plots through the council over a land near Namboard farms in Chipata.