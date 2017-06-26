Civic Leaders Unhappy With Duty Interference From DCS

Civic leaders from across the country have re-sounded their concerns over the continued interference by District Commissioners in their duties.

This came to light during the Local Government Association of Zambia–LGAZ Executive meeting held in Mansa Luapula Province.

The meeting which attracted Mayors and Council secretaries in Zambia resolved that they hold constitutional offices that should not be interfered by District Commissioners who are only appointed by the President.

And in his submission during the meeting Mwinilunga Council Secretary Allan Kanyemba said the trend is retrogressive and hampering progress in the delivery of services by the local authorities.

Lwampa Council secretary Victor Chibiya has regretted that DC’s have belittled the office of civic leaders in the country.

Meanwhile, Local Government Association of Zambia President Christopher Kang’ombe says there is need to stop the trend of mayors and DC’s stepping into each other’s duties.