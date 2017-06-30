Father of Alleged Serial Rapist Calls for Son’s Punishment

Joseph Malakat the father to the alleged serial rapist,Reuben of Mambwe village in Chibwe’s Kakwelesa Agricultural settlement in Kapiri-Mposhi has asked the state to cage his son for life for his barbaric behavior.

It is alleged that a 26-year-old Reuben Malakata from the same area embarked on a raping spree terrorizing women and school going girls.

And Chibwe Secondary School Acting Head Teacher, Mwewa Musongo disclosed that pupils at the school have been living in fear after a grade a seven pupil was allegedly raped by the suspect early this year.