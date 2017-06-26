Kampyongo Directs DEC To Raid Drug Infested Chibolya Compound

Home Affairs Minister Steven Kampyongo has directed the Drug Enforcement Commission to commence the raiding of Chibolya Compound following continued drug trafficking.

Mr Kampyongo says Drug abuse and trafficking has the potential to destabilize internal security, peace and social development of any nation.

The minister made the directives during the commemoration of the 2017 World Anti-Drug Day under the theme “Listen First: Listening to Children and Youth is the First Step to Help them Grow.

And DEC commissioner Alita Mbahwe says the commission has recorded a high number of clients counseled from 415 in 2015 to 610 in 2016.

She says out of 610…. 317 were pupils between the age of 10 and 18.