PF Ready For Intra-Party Elections?

The Patriotic Front-PF says it is ready to hold intra-party elections at all levels.
Speaking during the Press briefing in Lusaka, PF Secretary General Mumbi Phiri says all members wishing to contest any position from grass-root to Presidential level are free to do so without being intimidated.
Mr RB must keep Quite , and think about his favour over his offenses he did by the time he was a President . he is not suppose to speak the word in order to please the PF gavnmt ,thanks.