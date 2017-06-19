RB Abetting Illegality-UPND

The Opposition UPND has described former President Rupiah Banda’s statement linking the party to the current political tension as disappointing.
UPND Secretary General Stephen Katuka says Mr Banda is a former President who is supposed to play a role of a unifying factor as a senior statesman.
He says the sentiments goes to show that Mr. Banda is abetting illegality and lawlessness because he is a beneficially to the current government.
RB is saying there is tension ECL is saying there is no tension who is sick between the two