American Ambassador Calls For Reconciliation

American ambassador to Zambia Eric Schultz has appealed to Zambians to reconcile with one another politically so that the country may move forward to a bright and prosperous future.

He says United States regret the division that has emerged among Zambians and the way it has affected international perceptions of the country.

Mr. Shoo says dialogue, reconciliation and respect for due process and civil rights are more important than ever. He adds that Zambians should preserve and protect Zambia’s reputation for democracy and its reputation in peace.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Felix Mutati says the presidential national address is the right direction and it won’t affect the country’s economy.

Both were speaking at the America’s national day of two hundred and forty first years of indeprndence held at the ambassador’s premises.