City Market Traders To Be Relocated To New 90 Million Kwacha Market

Construction of a two story building on Simon Mwewa lane at a cost of more than 90 Million Kwacha to house Lusaka City Market traders starts tomorrow July 15th, 2017.

Lusaka City council workers and other stakeholders were this morning on site to remove power lines and bill boards bills ahead of commencement of construction works.

Ministry of defence Permanent Secretary Sturdy Mwale has urged traders and the general public to cooperate with the defence forces as they start the construction works expected to take six weeks.

The construction of the market is aimed at facilitating the relocation of traders to allow a complete upgrade of the gutted city market.