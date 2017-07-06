Civil Society Organisations Express Concern Over President Lungu’s Proclamation

A Civil Society Organisations has expressed concern over President Edgar Lungu’s proclamation over the state of the nation.

Southern Africa Centre for Constructive Resolution of Disputes SACCORD, Executive Director Bornface Chembe says the president should have called for calm and not going straight to revoke article 31 of the constitution.

He says the Situation has only instilled fear to ordinary Zambians as it is a sign of a pending state of public emergency.