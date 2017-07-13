CTPD Attributes Mealie Meal Price Drop To Bumper Harvest

The Center for Trade Policy and Development – CTPD has attributed the recent reduction of mealie meal prices to the bumper harvest the country recorded.

Organisation Executive Director Isaac Mwaipopo has also attributed the reduction of prices to regional developments as most countries that buy maize from Zambia have recorded bumper harvests.

And Millers Association of Zambia President, Andrew Chintala has predictable a further reduction in the price of mealie meal.