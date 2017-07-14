Effects Of Article 31 Seen As Ten People ‘Arrested’ In Livingstone

The invoked Article 31 of the Constitution has seemingly begun to manifest following the arrest of some people in Southern Province.

So far four families in Livingstone have disclosed the disappearance of their relatives mostly husbands who are allegedly detained at unknown locations.

Fear has since gripped the country’s tourist capital.

Over ten people are alleged to have been picked up by what Southern Province Police Commissioner says are investigations are being conducted by a National Task Force.

He however referred all queries to the said National Task Force which has proved inaccessible for a media query.