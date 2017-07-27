Embattled ‘Imbwili’ Looks to The Judge For Survival In PF

PF Roan Member of Parliament, Chishimba Kambwili is challenging his expulsion from the party.

Kambwili has filed a claim in the Lusaka high court seeking a declaration that his expulsion is illegal.

Kambwili is also seeking a declaration that the decision of the Party’s Central Committee to expel him is wrongful,null and void.

He wants an order that his rights under the PF Constitution were infringed upon.

Kambwili also wants an order that the central committee cannot be the complainant or accuser and judge in its own case against him.

He says the decision to expel him was made without following the due process of the law.

Kambwili says his expulsion has not been communicated to him by the central committee in person.

On Saturday the PF expelled Kambwili from the party on grounds of alleged gross indiscipline.