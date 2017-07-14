Financial Analyst Doubts Current Economic Indicators

Financial analyst Andyford Banda says the current economic indicators does not reflect the reality on the ground.
The wave of celebrations has been observed from the government and ruling party carders on the economic indicators such as lower foreign exchange, lower mealie meal price and single digit inflation.
Mr. Banda says the cost of living in Zambia remains high, and the country should ensure that reality based indicators are worth celebrating.
Financial analyst Andyford Banda says the current economic indicators does not reflect the reality on the ground.