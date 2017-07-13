HH, GBM Luanshya Unlawful Assembly Case Adjourned

UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema has described as awful, the manner in which he was moved to Luanshya district from Mukobeko Maximum Prison in Kabwe.

Mr. Hichilema’s lawyer Chimuka Magubbwi told the Luanshya Magistrate Court that their client was lured by prison authorities that he was too meet his lawyers when it was not true.

Mr. Magubbwi said Mr. Hichilema was questioning the interest of the police when the UPND leader is before the hands of the prison authorities.

Mr. Hichilema appeared in court on a charge of seditious practices and another charge of unlawful assembly which he has been jointly charged with Geoffrey Mwamba.

The matter has been adjourned to August 28, 2017 for continued trial.