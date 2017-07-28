Kafue-Mazabuka Road a Death Trap

Motorists driving along Kafue-Mazabuka road are saddened over the deplorable state of roads that has seen a lot of vehicles overturning.

Madmax Malambo whose Volvo truck registration AJD 1390 overturned due to poor road network explained to MUVI TV NEWS that the road is now causing a lot of accidents because of the alleged lack of attention by government.

Meanwhile, another motorist Denis Bolton says it is unfair to continue paying toll fees,when government is failing to maintain the roads.