Lusaka Man Shoots Wife, Her Lover

A Lusaka man has shot his wife and a man suspected to be his wife’s lover.

The incident happened between 18:00 hours and 19:00 hours on Thursday in Phase Two of Meanwood Kwamwena residential area.

The man identified as Peter Siwale has since handed himself over to police.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo has named the deceased as Charity Namukolo aged 30 and Andrew Chibesa aged 27.

Ms. Katongo says Siwale had been trailing the two from Kaunda Square and picked them along the way before taking them to his home where he shot them in the presence of his children.