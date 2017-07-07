Mealie Meal Prices Bound To Drop Further

The Milers Association of Zambia – MAZ says mealie meal prices are bound to drop further due to the availability of the maize.
MAZ President Andrew Chintala has also attributed a further drop of mealie meal prices to the memorandum of understanding that was signed with individual millers.
He says the presidential directive to ensure that mealie meal prices go down has started bearing fruits.
