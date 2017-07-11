MP’s Debate Pres. Lungu’s Threatened State Of Emergency Proclamation

Members of Parliament are currently debating President Edgar Lungu’s proclamation of a threatened state of emergency as contained in article 31 of the republican constitution.

Members of parliament have so far taken turns in supporting the motion.

Kabwe Central PF Member of Parliament, Tutwa Ngulube says there is nothing wrong that President Edgar Lungu has done to warrant him being labeled a dictator.

Chembe Member of parliament, Sebastian Kopulande has described the acts of sabotage as denting the country’s image seen as a haven of peace in the region.

His Mwansabombwe counterpart Rodgers Mwewa has urged the police not to abuse the powers that will be given to them in dealing with the criminal acts.