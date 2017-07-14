Mukuni Substation To Boost Power Supply

Zambia Electricity Supply Corporation – ZESCO says the completion of the Mukuni Substation will boost power supply in the Southern Region and beyond.

ZESCO Spokesperson Henry Kapata says the upgrade will be from Two Hundred and Twenty to three hundred and twenty Kilovolts Transmission Line from Kafue Hydro Power Station.

The construction of the substation whose works have reached Sixty Percent is a Hundred Million Dollars project funded by the European Investment Bank – EIB.