Ndola’s Chipulukusu Demolition Victims Still Spending Nights In The Cold

Some residents of Ndola’s Chipulukusu Township have continued spending nights in the cold almost two months after their houses were demolished.

The families were provided with tents as a remedial measure to a land dispute which resulted in over forty houses being demolished by a woman claiming ownership to the land.

One of the victims Lloyd Kapandula says the situation has been bad and calls on the Ndola City Council and other authorities to advocate for decent shelter for his family.

Mr. Kapandula says the victims want compensation and their houses rebuilt before the commencement of the rain season.