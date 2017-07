Skyways Ward has come up with a permanent solution aimed at curbing indiscriminate garbage disposal at New Masala Clinic in Ndola.

An initiative has been adopted in which the lawn is being planted outside the clinic and the place barricaded to prevent tress-passers from accessing the area.

Ward Councillor Fabian Mwanza hopes the initiative will be sustained.

The residents have welcomed the move and have called on the Ndola City Council to come up with dumpsites.