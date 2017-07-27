North Western Farmers Call For Timely Distribution Of Inputs

Residents of Nselauke Ward in Kasempa District are yet to recover from the disastrous farm input distribution exercise in the previous farming season.
The residents, who are predominately peasant farmers say the late distribution has had an impact on their output.
They have since called on government to expedite the distribution of inputs for the 2017-2018 farming inputs.
