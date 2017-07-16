Political Leaders Urged To Work Towards National Peace Building

The United Church of Zambia has urged political leaders to work towards national peace building.

Synod Bishop Reverend Sydney Sichilima says as much as the church is praying for national unity, leaders and the general population have a role to play in ensuring peace is enhanced.

And Chainda UCZ All Saints Congregation Chairman Reverend Lubinda Mukelabai says the Church will ensure it remains a blessing to the community.

The duo was speaking at the official opening of the UCZ All Saints Congregation in Lusaka’s Chainda compound.