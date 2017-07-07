President Lungu Commissions New Cement Plant

President Edgar Lungu has noted that increased investment in Zambia’s cement industry is key to creating competition in the market.

Mr. Lungu says making cement affordable to the majority of Zambians will be a boost in the sector which was previously monopolised by few players.

The President was speaking at the unveiling of the foundation stone and thegroundbreaking ceremony of the new ZCCM-IH cement plant in Ndola.

Mr. Lungu says his government expects the prices of cement to drop further once the new cement plant worth Five Hundred and Fifty Million Dollars is completed.

And ZCCM-IH Chief Executive Officer Pius Kasolo says the new cement plant will contribute to the industrialization of Zambia and job creation of citizens.