President Lungu Blames Fire Incident On Opposition

President Edgar Lungu says acts of suspected sabotage in which markets, courts and ZESCO installations have been targeted are being perpetuated by the opposition in a bid to push for a power sharing government.

He termed the incidents as acts of terrorism which his government is resolved to address through the invoking of article 31 of the constitution.

President Lungu was speaking at a press briefing held at state house.

He has maintained that there is no tension in the country stressing that the acts are a strategy by the opposition to renegotiate the outcome of the elections.

Meanwhile, the President says the invoking of article 31 has given the police more powers to get to the bottom of the suspected acts of sabotage.