Slain ZAF Officer’s Family Sues Police, Attorney General

The administrator and family of the late Zambia Airforce officer, flight Sergeant Mark Choongwa have sued six police officers and the Attorney General over their relative’s death.

Chilala Choongwa and Esther NundweChongwa are demanding damages for loss of expectation of life and future earnings in the sum of 3 Million kwacha.

In a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court, the duo is also claiming funeral expenses in the sum of 50 thousand Kwacha.