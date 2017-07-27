Solwezi-Chingola Road Works Advance

Works on the Solwezi-Chingola road have advanced with stakeholders expressing confidence that the contractor China-Geo will complete the project on schedule.
Mushindamo District Commissioner, Benson Ngambo who inspected the road is impressed with the workmanship.
Mr. Ngambo adds that government is determined to give the residents a standard and quality road that will stand a taste of time.
Works on the Solwezi-Chingola road have advanced with stakeholders expressing confidence that the contractor China-Geo will complete the project on schedule.