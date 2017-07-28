Two PF Cadres Sentenced

Two PF cadres have been sentenced by the Lusaka high court after being found guilty of stealing a pistol and two cellphones from commanders from the office of the president.

In this matter Stephen Shamukonga, Joe Banda and Victor Mulenga were facing three counts of aggravated robbery.

High court Judge Ireen Mbewe has convicted and sentenced Shamukonga and Banda after finding them guilty of having attacked and robbed the commanders.

Justice Mbewe has however acquitted Mulenga as there is no evidence linking him to the offence.

The three OP commanders met their fate after a mob of about 60 cadres who had encroached on star cottage land in Lusaka west challenged them with offensive weapons.

The cadres assaulted the commanders robbing them of property worth over 55thousand kwacha.