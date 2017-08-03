3 Mongu Youths Die after Consuming Methylated Spirit

Three youths in Mongu have died while the fourth is battling for his life in Lewanika General Hospital after consuming methylated spirit.

Western Province Police Commissioner Charles Lungu reveals the four were in a company of seven others who took part in the drinking spree and survived.

Commissioner Lungu says the seven diluted the methylated spirit with water but missed the mixture composition which later caused the four to have abdominal pains.

Mr. Lungu says the abuse of methylated spirit has become rampant among the youths of Mongu.