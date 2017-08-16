32 Year Old Kasama Woman Becomes Instant Millionaire

A 32 year old woman of Kasama has become the latest millionaire in the country after scooping more than 3 Million Kwacha in the Zambian lotto competition.

The soft spoken Susan Mubanga says she will invest the money in real estate.

Zambian Lotto Assistant Operations Manager, Mwangala Ikachanisays 3 Million 735 Thousand Kwacha is the largest amount won this year.