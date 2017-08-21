Auditors Urged To develop Anti-Money Laundering Programmes

The Financial intelligence Center-FIC has urged auditors and accountants to start developing anti-money laundering programmes.

FIC Director General Mary Tshuma says the center has noted with concern at the slow pace at which many accounting firms are developing programmes to counter financial crimes.

She said this in the speech read by Director Monitoring and Analysis Clement Kapalu at the Anti-Money laundering and countering terrorist financing awareness for accounting and auditing firms.

The event was also officiated by ZICA Chief Executive Officer Hapenga Kateba.