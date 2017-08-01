Benos Applies for Bail in Businessman Reeves Malambo’s Murder Case

Lusaka Businessman Reeves Malambo’s suspected murderer, Tshabu Benos has applied for constitutional bail pending determination of her murder case.

Beno’s through her lawyer, Barnabas Bwalya states inthe affidavit thatshehas been in detention at Lusaka central correctional facility since January 31, 2017 without trial.

She says she believes that the state is keeping her in custody against her fundamental rights and freedoms.

Benos has, however, been cause listed to take plea in the Lusaka High Court on September 4, 2017.