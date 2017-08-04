Bishop Use Force to Eat Forbidden Fruit As Victim Attempts To Commit Suicide

A 20-year-old woman of Kasama has attempted to commit suicide after allegedly being raped by a bishop.

The woman identified as Esel Namukoko sustained wounds and has since been admitted to Kasama General Hospital, while 45-Year-Old Radian Church International Bishop, Cephas Maabo has been arrested.

Esel was allegedly raped at Mwela Rocks Mountain where the named Bishop had taken her for prayers.

Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene has confirmed the development to Muvi TV news in Kasama.