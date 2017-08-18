Chief Jumbe in Succession Wrangles

Confusion has emerged in the Kunda Royal Establishment in Mambwe district in the Eastern Province.

This follows an interim injunction obtained by the Machacha family to restrain Oswel Zimba from being installed as Chief Jumbe tomorrow on allegations that he was hand-picked by Senior Chief Nsefu.

But Spokesperson of the organizing committee for the installation ceremony John Chilowa has disclosed that despite the injunction which he says he has not received, the ceremony will go ahead.